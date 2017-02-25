

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A man has died of his injuries in hospital after being shot in Thorncliffe Park Saturday evening.

Toronto police received a call about the shooting on Thorncliffe Park Drive near Overlea Boulevard at around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived on scene, the victim was found in the back parking lot of a condo building.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Police later said that the victim had succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The homicide unit has now taken over the case and is investigating.