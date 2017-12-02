

Joshua Clipperton, The Associated Press





VANCOUVER -- Jacob Markstrom made 35 saves as the Vancouver Canucks downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Saturday.

Markus Granlund and Alexander Edler scored for Vancouver (13-10-4).

James van Riemsdyk replied for Toronto (17-10-1), which got 24 saves from Frederik Andersen.

The Leafs entered play with a 9-2-1 record over their last 12, and were coming off consecutive victories in Edmonton and Calgary to open a three-game road trip through Western Canada.

Vancouver, which just wrapped up a six-game road trip with a 3-2-1 mark, honoured Daniel Sedin prior to the opening faceoff after the veteran winger recorded the 1,000th point of his NHL career in Thursday's 5-3 victory over Nashville.

Leading 2-0 after 40 minutes on goals from Granlund and Edler in the first period, the Canucks were under siege to start the third, with Connor Brown coming close a couple of times as Toronto pinned Vancouver deep in the opening stages.