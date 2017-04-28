

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A 28-year-old Toronto man was arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted at a subway station early Monday.

A 18-year-old woman was at Kennedy Station at 12:30 a.m. when a man approached her and started a conversation, police said.

The man then sexually assaulted the woman, according to investigators. She walked away, but was followed by the man into an LRT train.

According to police, the man got off the train at the Scarborough Centre Station where he started following a different woman around.

The suspect surrendered and was arrested by police a day after the incident.

Kaganeswaran Kuganes Yoganayagam is charged with sexual assault and criminal harassment.

He appeared in a Toronto court on Wednesday.

Police said they believe there may be other victims and have released a suspect photo.

Anyone with information can contact police.