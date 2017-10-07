

Gregory Katz, The Associated Press





London police say a car crash that injured 11 people outside the Natural History Museum is a road traffic accident, not a terror attack.

Police made the statement Saturday afternoon nearly four hours after the car hit pedestrians in a crowded tourist area. One man was detained at the scene. He has not been charged.

The London Ambulance Service says nine people were hospitalized after the crash.

Britain has been on a "severe" terrorist threat level and a massive police response followed the traffic incident.