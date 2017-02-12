

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Most of the tenants living in a Toronto Community Housing building that caught fire last week will be moving back in on Sunday.

The fire broke out on the evening of Feb. 9 in the George and Gerrard streets area. One person was pronounced dead and four others were taken to hospital for treatment.

Around 60 residents were displaced from their home as crews worked to put out the fire and repair the building.

In a statement released on Sunday afternoon, Toronto Community Housing said “most tenants” of 291 George St. will be returning home later today.

Contractors were able to restore power, heat, hot water and elevator service in the building and it passed a safety inspection, the statement read. Transportation has been arranged for tenants who live on the first, second, third and fifth floors to return.

Those living on the fourth floor, where the fire occurred, and certain residents living in apartments damaged by the fire, will not be returning home Sunday. It may take days until repairs to those units are completed, the statement read.

Mayor John Tory, who paid a visit to the building after the fire, called the event tragic.

“When I visited the residents on the night of the fire and the day after, they were patient and understanding and that is very much appreciated as well,” he said in a written statement on Sunday. “I want to acknowledge that many in this building are mourning the loss of a neighbour.”