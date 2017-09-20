

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto are warning the public of violent “swarming-style” attacks perpetrated by teenagers and advertised as events on social media

On Saturday, police were informed of three separate attacks where the victims, all aged between 14 and 16 years old, were robbed and assaulted.

It’s alleged the assaults were related to a party being held in Rosedale Park, located near Mount Pleasant Road and Roxborough Drive.

In each case, the victims told police they were attacked by a group teens wearing hoodies and bandanas covering their faces.

Investigators say they have connected the assaults to an ongoing weekly event advertised online as “Rosedale Jam.”

They say the event is often held in – but not limited to – Rosedale Park.

"These events are being advertised through social media sites such as Snapchat and various webpages, resulting in hundreds of people showing up to these events," police wrote in a news release Wednesday. "Many of them are strangers to each other."

Police say concerns about the events are “heightened” due to numerous potentially related calls regarding unconscious, highly intoxicated teens or those under the influence of drugs.

Anyone who spots one of these events or has any further information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.