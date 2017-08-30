

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Police are responding after two teens were shot multiple times in the city’s west end.

Police were called to the area of Trethewey Drive and Tedder Street in Brookhaven just before 5 p.m. after residents reported hearing gunshots fired.

Two males – believed to be around 15 or 16 years old – were discovered at the scene, each suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the exact extent of their injuries is not yet clear.

There is currently no information about possible suspects or motive.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to come forward to speak with investigators.