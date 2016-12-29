

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Two teens have been charged in connection with a stabbing in the Thornhill area of Markham after they turned themselves in to police.

In a news release Thursday, York Regional Police said that the teens, who are minors, were arrested after seeking legal counsel and coming forward to investigators.

The move comes after police released suspect photos of two suspects on Wednesday, about a month after a 17-year-old was stabbed at a parking lot of a Tim Horton’s at Steeles Avenue and Don Mills Road on Nov. 25.

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries police described as non-life-threatening.

Police have said they believe an altercation between two groups escalated, leading to the stabbing.

A 17-year-old male from Toronto has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. A second male, also 17, has been charged with assault.

One of the teens is set to make a court appearance for a bail hearing today. The other has been released and is set to make a court appearance on Jan. 26.

The suspects cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.