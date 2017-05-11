

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A teenage boy is suffering serious injuries after a stabbing in Bloor West Village on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Glendonwynne Road at around noon.

The victim, approximately 16 years of age, was taken to a trauma centre shortly after officers arrived at the scene.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

No information on any possible suspects has been released.