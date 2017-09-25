

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





An 18-year-old female pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

The collision took place in the area of Derry and Tomken roads around 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene following the crash, Peel Regional Police said.

On Friday, another female pedestrian was struck in the same area around 5 p.m. She was airlifted to hospital with injuries that were described as critical but later called non-life-threatening by Peel Regional Police.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.