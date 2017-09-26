

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A 17-year-old male stabbed during a street robbery in North York was rushed to hospital this morning with serious injuries.

Police confirm to CP24 that the incident occurred in the area of Victoria Park Collegiate, near Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road, shortly before 2 a.m.

According to investigators, the teen was chased and robbed by a group of male suspects who stole the victim's phone.

Following the stabbing, the teen ran a short distance to a car wash, where he was picked up by paramedics.

Paramedics previously said the teen was transported to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition but police say his condition has improved.

No arrests have been made at this time but police say they are searching for three male suspects, who are all believed to be in their late teens.