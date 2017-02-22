Featured
Teen stabbed at Scarborough public library
A police cruiser is shown at the scene of a stabbing at a library near Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 3:49PM EST
An 18-year-old male was rushed to hospital after a stabbing at a public library in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon.
According to investigators, a group of seven to nine young men were involved in an altercation inside a Toronto Public Library in the area of Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue.
The victim was stabbed during the fight. He then went to a nearby business where an ambulance was called and paramedics were able to treat him.
Toronto Paramedics Services said the victim was conscious and breathing at the scene. He was transported to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.
Police told CP24 that they will be attending a nearby high school as part of the investigation. The library is located across the street from Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute, but police could not confirm if the suspects were students there.
Police have not provided any information about the suspects.
