

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A teenager has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed in the torso near a Toronto-area high school this afternoon.

The assault happened at Bickford Park, located near Ossington Avenue and Harbord Street, shortly before 1 p.m.

Police initially indicated that the stabbing took place at Central Toronto Academy but later determined that it occurred at nearby Bickford Park.

Const. David Hopkinson said responding officers found the 15-year-old boy at the high school a short time later.

He was suffering from stab wounds but Hopkinson said he doesn’t believe the injuries are life-threatening.

A second victim, also located at the high school, was taken to hospital suffering from injuries caused by a "metal object," police said.

A third person was also taken to hospital but police said that was for “observation.”

Initially the school went into a hold and secure which is a form of lockdown, Hopkinson told CP24 via phone.

Toronto District School Board’s Media Relations tweeted that the lockdown had been lifted at around 1:50 p.m.

A description of a suspect has not been provided but police say the search is ongoing.