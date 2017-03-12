Featured
Teen seriously injured in stabbing at Fairview Mall
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, March 12, 2017 8:23PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 12, 2017 8:24PM EDT
An 18-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing at Fairview Mall in North York.
It happened at around 7:30 p.m. near the movie theatre in the mall, Toronto police said.
Toronto Paramedic Services said the victim sustained two stab wounds to the upper body and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police said there were multiple suspects but no descriptions available so far.
