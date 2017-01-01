Featured
Teen seriously injured in Richmond Hill stabbing
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, January 1, 2017 11:14PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 1, 2017 11:19PM EST
A 16-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Richmond Hill.
The stabbing happened late Sunday night in the area of Silver Linden Drive, in the Yonge Street and 16th Avenue area, York Regional Police said.
The teen victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries, police said.
No suspect information was immediately available.