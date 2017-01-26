Featured
Teen seriously injured after reported shooting in Hamilton
Police are investigating after a male was taken to hospital following a reported shooting in Hamilton.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 5:33AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 8:49AM EST
A 15-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Hamilton overnight.
Police were called to a residence on Cannon Street, east of Sanford Avenue, at around 12:19 a.m. for a reported shooting.
According to police, a teenage boy was located inside the home with gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
No arrests have been made at this time and the incident is still under investigation.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Toronto police to issue report today on ways to modernize force
- Suspect charged after woman's purse stolen in Mississauga grocery store parking lot
- Teen seriously injured after reported shooting in Hamilton
- Police lay 107 charges after several firearms seized in gun trafficking probe
- One dead after crash involving transport truck in Hamilton