

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A teenager has been rushed to a Toronto trauma centre with a head injury after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga this morning.

Police say the collision occurred near Bloor Street and Mississauga Valley Boulevard shortly after 6:30 a.m.

The victim, believed to be a 17-year-old boy, was conscious when paramedics arrived at the scene and was initially transported to a local hospital to be treated for a minor head injury.

According to Peel Regional Police Const. Paolo Carretta, the boy’s condition worsened at the hospital and he was subsequently transported to a trauma centre.

Details on his current condition were not immediately provided.

Police have closed the intersection as they investigate.