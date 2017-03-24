Featured
Teen rushed to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Police in Peel region are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on March 24, 2017. (Craig Berry/CTV News Toronto)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 10:42AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 24, 2017 11:16AM EDT
A teenager has been rushed to a Toronto trauma centre with a head injury after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga this morning.
Police say the collision occurred near Bloor Street and Mississauga Valley Boulevard shortly after 6:30 a.m.
The victim, believed to be a 17-year-old boy, was conscious when paramedics arrived at the scene and was initially transported to a local hospital to be treated for a minor head injury.
According to Peel Regional Police Const. Paolo Carretta, the boy’s condition worsened at the hospital and he was subsequently transported to a trauma centre.
Details on his current condition were not immediately provided.
Police have closed the intersection as they investigate.
