

Chris Fox, CTV News





A 16-year-old boy is in serious but stable condition in hospital after a shooting inside a restaurant near Moss Park shortly after midnight.

It happened at Alfie’s Bar and Grill on Queen Street near Sherbourne Street at around 12:35 a.m.

The victim was shot in the neck and was initially listed in life-threatening condition; however police now say that he is expected to survive.

The victim will require surgery, though, and police say that he will have a long road of recovery ahead of him.

Members of the Forensic Identification Services division are continuing to process the scene.

Police say they are looking for a single suspect, who is reportedly 17 or 18 years old.