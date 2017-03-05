Featured
Teen in critical condition, two others injured after Milton crash
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, March 5, 2017 7:34AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, March 5, 2017 11:50AM EST
A 17-year-old girl was critically injured and two other people were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Milton this morning.
The collision happened near Highway 25 and Britannia Road at around 2:20 a.m.
Police say the driver of a Mazda was travelling eastbound on Britannia Road when the vehicle left the roadway and entered a ditch on the south side of the road. The vehicle struck multiple trees before coming to rest back on the street.
When emergency crews arrived on scene they found three occupants of the vehicle had been injured.
Police say a 17-year-old Milton girl, who was in the back seat of the vehicle, sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre.
A 22-year-old Mississauga man, who was the driver of the vehicle, and another passenger, identified by police as a 17-year-old girl from Milton, suffered minor injuries. They both received treatment at a local hospital.
Halton Regional Police’s collision reconstruction unit was on scene this morning and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Halton Regional Police at 905-825-4747, ext. 5065.
