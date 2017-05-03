

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





While travelling on a TTC subway train, a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and police are now searching for a suspect in the case.

On April 29, the teen was sitting on a subway train heading north on Line 1 around noon.

After passing Wellesley Station a man came and sat beside the girl.

She reported a sexual assault occurred between Bloor and Eglinton stations.

Upon arrival at Eglinton Station, the girl left the subway train and the man left as well.

Police said the man then followed the girl as she walked towards a TTC employee in the station. The man then fled the subway station and was last seen making his way to street level.

The suspect has been described as a man who is between five-feet and five-foot-six. He is believed to be between the ages of 30 and 40 with a medium build and light-brown greying hair that had a brush cut.

At the time, he was wearing a green “army-coloured” winter jacket with a possible hood or a sweatshirt under the jacket that had a hood with royal-blue Adidas track pants that had three vertical stripes on the sides and black shoes with white tips. As well, he was carrying a backpack with a cross-chest strap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).