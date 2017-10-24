

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A teenaged boy is facing a list of charges after a group of teens were violently ambushed and stabbed near a Scarborough high school last week.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, police say three teenaged boys were sitting on a wall near Lawrence Avenue East and Rushley Drive when two suspects riding a motorcycle drove up to them.

The suspect sitting on the back of the bike then hopped off, brandished a knife and proceeded to attack the group.

Police say one of the boys was stabbed in the commotion.

Despite attempts by the boy’s two friends to stop the attacker, police say a larger group of people got involved in the fight and started to help the suspect continue their attack.

The two boys who attempted to help were allegedly held down on the ground by the group while the suspect stabbed them both multiple times.

Eventually, the suspect got back on the motorcycle and fled. Police say the larger group escaped the area on foot.

Investigators have said that at least two of the victims stabbed in the confrontation were able to get to nearby David and Mary Thomson Collegiate where emergency services were called.

All three of the victims were rushed to hospital shortly after.

Two of the three boys suffered life-threatening injuries as a result, police say.

A witness previously told CTV News Toronto that he saw one of the victims bleeding profusely from a wound in his neck. He said other witnesses were “throwing up” at the sight of the ordeal.

The Toronto District School Board later confirmed that one of the three victims was a student at the high school.

On Monday night, police say investigators made an arrest in the case.

The 17-year-old suspect cannot be identified due to the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of assault with a weapon, one count of using a dangerous weapon disturbing the public peace, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of failure to comply with probation.

Police say multiple suspects remaining outstanding in the investigation and urge anyone with information about the incident to call them or Crime Stoppers.