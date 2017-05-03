

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





An arrest warrant has been issued for three 17-year-old girls who were with a Mississauga man before he staggered into a gas station bloody from a stab wound.

According to investigators, Mississauga resident Hayder Qasim-Rushdi, 33, pulled into a Pioneer Gas station located on Upper Centennial Parkway with a stab wound on his neck at around 2:30 a.m. on April 28.

Upon arrival at the gas station, the man was able to speak with a passerby and call 911.

Qasim-Rushdi, who did not have a criminal record according to police, was then rushed to hospital, but then succumbed to his injuries two days later.

Police said they recovered the knife involved in the stabbing and are searching his car for forensics.

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at a resident on the Hamilton Mountain. During this part of the investigation, officers obtained evidence and interviews that led them to issue warrants for the three girls.

Police said they believe that these females were working as escorts and that is how they were connected to the victim.

As all of the three girls are under the age 18, they cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police have reached out to family members and police in London and the GTA for further assistance in locating these three females as there is concern for their safety due to their “high-risk lifestyle.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police at 905-546-3827 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).