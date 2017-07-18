

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A teen has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Toronto's east-end this morning.

Toronto police said the teen boy was struck near Victoria Park and Finch avenues shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Const. Craig Brister told CP24 that driver initially fled the area after the collision but has since returned.

“We have officers on scene that are currently still engaged in that investigation," he said.

"The boy was transported to SickKids but was rerouted on the way to SickKids to a trauma centre on an emergency run. I don’t have current information on what his medical condition is but I think it's safe to say the injuries are life-threatening."

Part of Victoria Park Avenue was briefly closed to traffic but all lanes have since reopened.

"I do believe there were people at the scene (at the time of the crash). There was a TTC bus at the scene. It was not involved but it was present when the collision occurred," he said.

"We’re asking anyone who might have seen anything to come forward and contact police."