

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A teen found guilty of criminal negligence causing death in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, 14-year-old Lecent Ross was sentenced to six more months of open custody and another year of probation.

Ross was shot dead inside a Toronto Community Housing townhouse on Jamestown Crescent, near Kipling Avenue and Albion Road, on July 9, 2015.

One month later, two teen suspects were arrested in connection with the incident.

The 13-year-old was initially charged with manslaughter but pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of criminal negligence causing death back in November.

The 18-year-old suspect was charged with a number of weapons related offences.

Speaking outside the courthouse after the sentence was handed down, Ross’ aunt, Teleza Johnson, said the punishment was too light given the fact that the teen has been in trouble with the law 27 separate times in his life.

“What is he going to do, he is going to re-offend. He knew what he was doing – he knew it was illegal,” Johnson said of the boy’s possession of a prohibited handgun.

Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse Friday afternoon, the teen’s lawyer Erickson said his client was dating Ross at the time and accidentally shot her that day.

“She arrived at nine or 10 in the morning, spoke with my client’s mother, went up to my client’s bedroom and everything was normal," he said. “There was some evidence heard that there was laughing in the bedroom. Then, at that point in time when the two of them were alone, there was a gun shot.”

Erickson said his client had recently obtained a firearm for “personal protection” and didn’t realize it was loaded at the time.

“Obviously it’s been a traumatic event for everybody. He feels profoundly sorry for what happened to her, profoundly sorry for what has happened to her family and profoundly sorry for what he has put his own family through as a result of this,” he said. “Everybody has suffered as a result of this and that’s what I can say about that.”

Erickson said that, at some point, his client moved away from Jamestown in an effort to “sever ties” with friends his mother expressed concern about. He said the teen admits to ultimately continuing those friendships and now regrets it.

“What happened, it’s not something he wanted to happen in any way. They were boyfriend and girlfriend, they maintained their relationship throughout the entire period of time when he was living elsewhere to be away from this neighbourhood,” he said.

Keaton Auston, a local pastor in Jamestown rejected the premise that a 13-year-old would need to obtain a handgun for protection.

“I can’t comprehend that. Guns kill.”

He said he felt the provincial and federal government “failed” the convicted teen.

“The system failed both parties, it’s time they fixed the system to support these young brothers.”

Investigators at the time said they believe that Ross was inside the residence with several other young people when she was shot, though few other details pertaining to the circumstances of the incident were provided.

Ross’ mother told reporters in the wake of the shooting that her daughter was as straight-A student and aspiring lawyer.

As part of his sentencing, the convicted teen must not associate with anyone with a criminal record and is prohibited from owning or possessing any weapons.

The teen will serve out the remainder of his sentence in a provincial facility under adult supervision. He will be able to leave the institution only with provincial approval.