

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A teen found guilty of criminal negligence causing death in the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Lecent Ross will be sentenced today.

Ross was shot dead inside a Toronto Community Housing townhouse on Jamestown Crescent, near Kipling Avenue and Albion Road, on July 9, 2015.

One month later, two teen suspects were arrested in connection with the incident.

The 13-year-old was initially charged with manslaughter but plead guilty to the reduced charge of criminal negligence causing death back in November.

The 18-year-old suspect was charged with a number of weapons related offences.

The teen’s lawyer, John Erikson, says he expects a sentence of three years.

Investigators at the time said they believe that Ross was inside the residence with several other young people when she was shot, though few other details pertaining to the circumstances of the incident were provided.

Ross’ mother told reporters in the wake of the shooting that her daughter was as straight-A student and aspiring lawyer.

The teen is expected to be sentenced at noon today.