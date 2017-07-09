

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A 17-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after he allegedly attacked a man with a knife at a Willowdale restaurant, stole a vehicle and fled from police early Friday morning.

Police say at around 2 a.m. Friday, a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were socializing at a restaurant in the area of Yonge Street and Churchill Avenue when the teen stabbed the man in the head, arms and torso in an unprovoked attack.

Investigators say the victim fled to safety and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen left the restaurant and headed toward a nearby parking lot, police say.

According to investigators, the teen allegedly approached a 27-year-old man who was sitting in his SUV and pointed a knife at his head, ordering him out of the vehicle.

The teen, investigators allege, then stole the SUV.

At around 3:20 a.m., police say the teen was spotted driving near Sheppard Avenue East and the Don Valley Parkway and when officers attempted to stop him, he ignored the request and continue to flee.

While driving through the intersection of Sheppard Avenue East and Brian Road, the teen allegedly ignored a red light and crashed into another vehicle.

The teen was arrested after the SUV came to a stop on the sidewalk.

No one was injured in the collision.

The teen, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with attempted murder, robbery, possession of property obtained by crime, flight from police, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with additional information about the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).