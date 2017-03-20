

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A teenaged boy who caused a collision in Caledon last summer that claimed the life of a 12-year-old girl made a court appearance on Monday.

The 14-year-old boy -- who police are not identifying because he is a minor -- previously pleaded guilty to charges of criminal negligence causing death, possession of stolen property and failing to comply with an undertaking in connection with the crash.

The charges stem from a devastating crash on Hurontario and Highpoint Side Road in Caledon on July 25.

According to investigators, a stolen Toyota Sienna was travelling in the area at a high rate of speed when the underage driver lost control of the vehicle, clipped a hydro pole and slammed into a brick gate.

The parents of the 12-year-old girl killed in the crash confirmed her identity to CTV News Toronto on Monday as Adrianna Brzakovski.

Adrianna – a passenger at the time – was killed on impact.

The boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Inside an Orangeville courtroom Monday morning, the young girl’s mother, father and sister all read victim impact statements.

A CTV News Toronto reporter inside the courtroom at the time said the room was “full of emotion” as the girl’s family members “sobbed” through victim impact statements.

The mother told the courtroom that her “heart has been crushed” and her “life has been changed forever” as a result of her daughter’s death.

Through tears, the girl’s father described his daughter as his best friend and the “light of his life.”

He told the court he’s has been in “a very dark place” since her untimely death and is struggling to live each day without her.

The judge has requested more information about the boy in the case from child protection services before he hands down a sentence.

The boy is expected to be sentenced in May.