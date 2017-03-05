

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A teacher has been fired from his job at a Mississauga private school after facing charges in connection to the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl.

Peel police alleged the assault took place on Feb. 24. The girl reported it to officers on March 2. The following day, a 41-year-old suspect was arrested as a result of a sexual exploitation investigation.

The suspect was identified by police as Tahir Mahmood, who worked at Safa & Marwa Islamic School, located at 5550 McAdam Road in Mississauga.

A written statement to parents was released on the school’s website Sunday.

“This week, allegations of sexual assault were leveled against a teacher at Safa & Marwa Islamic School. The administration team immediately suspended the teacher and has fully cooperated with the Peel Regional Police in their investigation,” said principal Elham Abdel-hamid.

“Today, we were notified that charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation were laid against this teacher. As a result of these charges, the teacher is no longer an employee of Safa & Marwa Islamic School, effective immediately.”

The statement also said there would be support staff available for students on Monday.

Police have not revealed where they believe the assault took place, however, Abdel-hamid said in the statement that the allegations made against the teacher “are regarding incidents that occurred outside of school hours and not on school property.”

The school is not associated with the Peel District School Board or the Peel Catholic District School Board.

Anyone with information can contact police at 905-453-2121.

Mahmood is scheduled to appear in court on April 4 in Brampton.