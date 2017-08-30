TDSB trustees vote to temporarily suspend SRO program
Web Staff, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, August 30, 2017 11:33PM EDT
Trustees of the Toronto District School Board have voted to temporarily suspend the school resource officer program until November.
The decision, which was followed by applauding spectators, was made at a board meeting on Thursday.
The program implements cops into schools throughout the city and includes 36 Toronto police officers.
The board says the program will be reviewed between now and November before a decision is made to extend the suspension.