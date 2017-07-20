

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





The Toronto District School Board is releasing new details about their investigation into the drowning death of a 15-year-old student during a field trip to Algonquin Park on July 4.

The school board says they are interviewing students, volunteers and staff who attended or were involved in the planning of the trip.

Jeremiah Perry, a student at C.W. Jeffreys Collegiate, was on a camping trip with his school with 33 other students, including his old brother Marrion Perry. The group left for the park on July 2 and were expected to stay for several days but returned home after Perry drowned.

Marrion Perry has said to CTV News Toronto that he and his brother did not know how to swim. Every student was required to pass a swim test conducted by the TDSB before heading on the trip but Marrion Perry said they were wearing life jackets during this test.

Jeremiah Perry was not wearing a life jacket in the water when he drowned.

“Given our expectations that students pass a pre-departure swim test, we are also interviewing those who conducted swim tests and are reviewing all related swim test documentation,” TDSB director John Malloy said in a news release issued Thrusday.

“At the same time, I have instructed staff to immediately review our practices and procedures with regards to excursions – particularly those that involve ‘high-care’ activities such as swimming and canoeing.”

Malloy says the TDSB is looking into how each student was approved to attend this trip.

Furthermore, Malloy says all progress within the investigation is being updated to the Perry family prior to being released publicly.

Perry’s death is also being investigated by Ontario Provincial Police and the Office of the Chief Coroner.

“The TDSB’s commitment remains the same as it has been from the beginning – we will continue to be diligent in our investigation and will cooperate fully in the OPP and coroner’s investigations,” Malloy said.

A vigil will be held for Jeremiah Perry at C.W. Jeffreys Collegiate on Friday beginning at 8:30 p.m.