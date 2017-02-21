

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A cab driver was rushed to hospital early this morning after he was stabbed in Scarborough’s Morningside neighbourhood.

Paramedics were called to Stonefield Crescent, in the area of Highway 401 and Neilson Road, at around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

A man in his 20s was found on scene suffering from stab wounds and was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.