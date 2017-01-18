Featured
Suspects sought in violent Scarborough home invasion and robbery
Two suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion at a Kennedy Road apartment are shown in this surveillance camera image. (Toronto Police Service)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 5:01PM EST
Toronto police have released security camera images of two suspects wanted in connection with a violent home invasion in Scarborough.
It happened at an apartment on Kennedy Road that police say was being used for prostitution.
According to police, two men walked into the apartment armed with two handguns and a knife and posed as customers.
The suspects then demanded money from the three people inside the apartment.
At some point, police allege two of the occupants were bound with zip ties and pistol-whipped until an undisclosed quantity of cash was handed over to the suspects.
Once police arrived at the scene, officers reported hearing a gunshot from inside the apartment.
Investigators believe that the suspects were able to escape by scaling down the exterior balcony before officers entered the apartment.
The first suspect is described as Asian, 25 to 35 years old, approximately five-foot-11 with a skinny build and short black hair.
The second suspect is also described as Asian, between 35 and 40 years old, five-foot-seven to five-foot nine with a medium build. He was last seen wearing metal-framed glasses.
Police consider the suspects to be armed and dangerous and urge members of the public to call 9-1-1 immediately if they spot them.
Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
