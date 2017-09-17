

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for suspects after a teen was stabbed during a street robbery in Rosedale late Saturday night.

Const. Allyson Douglas- Cook told CP24 that the incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. in the area of Douglas Drive and Glen Road.

Douglas-Cook said two teenage boys were walking in a park when they were surrounded by a group of about 10 unknown males.

One of the teens was stabbed and the other was assaulted during the street robbery.

Police did not say what items were stolen from the two victims, who were both taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released detailed suspect descriptions and are asking witnesses to come forward.