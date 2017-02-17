

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police are trying to identify two suspects accused of breaking into a vehicle and stealing the owner’s credit card in Hamilton.

Sometime between Jan. 21 and 22, Halton police say two suspects broke into the rear window of a pick-up truck parked on Edgemore Avenue where they rummaged through the glovebox and snatched a wallet.

Police allege the two suspects also stole a Dewalt tool bag full of power tools and a Tom Tom GPS device.

Later, at around 9 a.m. on Jan 22, the stolen credit card was used at a Canadian Tire location and Anytime Convenience store, located near Main Street and Victoria Avenue.

The first suspect is described as a white man who is between 25 and 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a New York baseball cap backwards, a hooded sweatshirt with a design on the front. He was also carrying a blue Nike backpack.

The second suspect is described as a white woman who is between 25 and 35 years old, has an average build and average height. She was last seen wearing a Toronto Blue Jays baseball cap, long hair and a striped shirt.

In an effort to identify the suspects, police have released two images taken from surveillance camera footage.

According to Halton police, thefts from vehicles have spiked in recent months. The service says there have been 60 reported incidents since January.

Anyone with information on the investigation is being asked to call police at 905-825-4747, ext. 2338 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).