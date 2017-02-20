

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are searching for multiple suspects following a stabbing in Malvern.

According to investigators, a male victim was stabbed and assaulted in the area of Sewells Road and Morningside Avenue at around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said they found the victim suffering from multiple injuries.

He was rushed to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they are currently looking for three male suspects, including one who was armed with a knife.