Featured
Suspects sought after stabbing in Malvern
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 8:51AM EST
Toronto police are searching for multiple suspects following a stabbing in Malvern.
According to investigators, a male victim was stabbed and assaulted in the area of Sewells Road and Morningside Avenue at around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Upon arrival at the scene, police said they found the victim suffering from multiple injuries.
He was rushed to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police said they are currently looking for three male suspects, including one who was armed with a knife.