Suspects sought after man in wheelchair attacked, robbed on Christmas Eve
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this file photo.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, December 29, 2016 3:52PM EST
Police are searching for two suspects accused of attacking a man in a wheelchair during a violet break-and-enter in Whitby on Christmas Eve.
According to Durham Regional Police, two males allegedly broke into a home in the Kendalwood Road and Burns Street East area at approximately 5 a.m.
A 41-year-old resident of the home who uses a wheelchair was hit in the head with a handgun and kicked several times, police said.
It is alleged that the suspects stole the victim’s passport, SIN card, and a large amount of jewelry and cash.
The victim was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Police responded to the call and searched the area but no arrests were made.
One suspect is described as a five-foot-seven black male with a thin build and a long forehead with a receding hair line. At the time, this suspect was wearing a black balaclava, a green sweatshirt with gold jeans and black boots.
The other suspect is described as a five-foot-eight black male. At the time, this suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt, black jeans and black boots.
Both suspects have been described as being about 20-25 years old and having Somali accents.
Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Cst Sullivan of the Central West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1874 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
More News from CTV Toronto
