

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after a cab driver was allegedly threatened with a knife by a man who refused to pay a cab fare in the city’s downtown core last month.

According to police, on Feb. 13 at around 3 a.m., a 46-year-old taxi driver picked up a man and two women in the area of Dalhousie and Dundas streets.

When the three passengers arrived at their destination near Spadina Avenue and Wellington Street, police say they exited the cab heading northbound without paying the fare.

When the driver approached the male passenger, the man allegedly produced a knife and pressed it against the driver’s stomach.

After the threat, the driver returned to his vehicle.

The male suspect has been described as approximately five-foot-two with an average build. Police say he had facial hair on his chin at the time of the alleged incident and was seen wearing a black toque, a black hoodie and a black winter jacket.

The first female suspect, police say, is also about five-foot-two and is between the ages of 22 and 25. She is described as having a very thin build and messy, long, black hair. She was seen wearing a blue jacket at the time of the incident.

Police say the second female suspect was approximately five-foot-six and was between the ages of 25 and 30. She had a medium build and was wearing a blue jacket and a red toque.

Police have now released security camera images of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).