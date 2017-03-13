Featured
Suspects sought after attempted robbery in city’s west end
Toronto police are searching for two suspects after an attempted robbery in the city's west end. (Toronto police handout)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, March 13, 2017 3:28PM EDT
Police are searching for two men who attempted to rob a man in the city’s west end in January.
According to investigators, a 32-year-old man was walking in the area of Bloor and Shaw streets on Jan. 17 at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Police said two men approached the man from behind while he was walking and asked him for the time.
It is alleged that the two men then pushed the victim to the ground attempting to rob him of his cell phone, but were unsuccessful.
The men then fled the scene heading eastbound through a nearby laneway.
Toronto police have released security camera images of the men in an effort to identify them.
The first suspect has been described as an approximately five-foot-seven white male between the ages of 18 and 22 with a stocky build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing dark pants, a dark jacket with a sweater that had a white print on the front and his face was covered.
The second suspect has been described as an approximately six-foot black male also between the ages of 18 and 22 with a medium build. He was seen wearing blue jeans, a black horizontal-ridged puffy jacket with a hood and he was carrying a black backpack that had red trimming on the shoulder straps at the time of the incident.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
