

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 24-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting inside a Brampton hotel room.

Nineteen-year-old Jahsavior Reid was shot multiple times inside a Motel 6 near Tomken and Steelwell roads shortly before 10:30 pm. on Feb. 20.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans told reporters Tuesday that a suspect was charged in the case this week but that multiple others are still outstanding.

Evans said the remaining suspects were captured on surveillance camera footage entering the hotel wearing “distinctive jackets.”

Investigators believe both the victim and the accused were involved in criminal activity and all were known to police.

“Investigators are still looking for the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals,” Evans said.

Still images taken from the video footage show three suspects concealing their faces with hoods, walking up and down a staircase. In one image, as the suspects are walking up the stairs, the backs of their jackets appear patterned with numbers and decals.

Anyone with new information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.