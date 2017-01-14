

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Three men are facing charges after they allegedly stole copper plates worth upwards of $15,000 from a train.

The Canadian National Railway contacted police on Thursday about the theft of copper plates from sealed train box cars.

That night, at around 7 p.m., police allege that three suspects arrived at a service road in the Meadowvale Road and Sheppard Avenue East and proceeded to steal 26 copper plates that had been thrown off a moving train box car.

The suspects were then arrested in a rental truck a short distance away.

Police say the suspects were in possession of the stolen copper plates at the time of their arrest.

The plates are valued at $500 to $600 each, meaning the total value was between $13,000 and $15,600.

Andrei Mosonyi, 44, of Toronto, Neculai Ghitiu, 42, of Montreal, and Cristea Cristea, 51, of Blainville, Quebec, are facing a combined 10 charges, including theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

The trio appeared in court at Eglinton Avenue East on Friday.