

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





Toronto police are alerting the public regarding two suspects who allegedly used fake identification to apply for a second mortgage on somebody else’s home.

According to investigators, a man and a woman went to a mortgage broker’s office in the area of Warden Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East in Sept. 2015.

At the office the two suspects allegedly applied for and were granted a $200,000 mortgage on another person’s home. It is alleged that the suspects used fake identification to impersonate the real homeowners.

They then received the money through their real estate lawyer.

Several months later, the actual homeowner received court documents noting that he was being sued by the mortgage lender for non-payment of the mortgage.

The real homeowner then contacted police to report the mortgage fraud.

Police have released photos of both suspects and are asking the public for assistance in identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).