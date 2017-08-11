

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Two people were taken to hospital following a suspected drug overdose in Vaughan early Friday morning.

York paramedics say that they were called to an address near Beverley Glen Boulevard and Dufferin Street shortly after 4 a.m.

Once on scene, paramedics say that they discovered two people who were unconscious following a suspected drug overdose.

Paramedics say that the patients did have vital signs at the scene, however their current condition is not known.

The incident is the latest in a series of suspected drug overdoses that have left a number of people dead across the Greater Toronto Area and have prompted some officials to openly talk of a opioid “crisis.”

Over a four-day period in late July there were a total of 24 drug overdoses in Toronto, four of which were fatal.

Then last week, two women were found dead of a suspected drug overdose in an Etobicoke apartment and a man was also pronounced dead after collapsing in the elevator of a downtown condominium building following a suspected drug overdose.