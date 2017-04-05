

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a triple shooting outside a Woodbridge nightclub has turned himself in to police, York Regional Police confirm.

On Tuesday, police identified two suspects wanted for attempted murder in the shooting, which occurred in the parking lot of Cameo Lounge, the area of Steeles Avenue and Weston Road, early Monday morning.

Police said Wednesday that one of the suspects, 19-year-old Rushawn Anderson, surrendered to police.

The second suspect, identified as 26-year-old Nicholas Rhoden, has not yet been apprehended.

Investigators say Rhoden is considered “armed and dangerous” and ask anyone who spots him to call 911 immediately.

Three people were rushed to hospital following the shooting, including a 22-year-old man who suffered critical injuries.

The 22-year-old, who friends have identified as Toronto rapper Robin Banks, remains in hospital in stable condition.

Two other people shot outside the nightclub, a 26-year-old Aurora woman and a 26-year-old Toronto man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition to the second suspect, police are also searching for a vehicle wanted in connection with the incident.

The vehicle is described as a black 2013 four-door Honda Accord with tinted windows and the licence plate number BZMX845.

The nightclub shooting is one of four violent incidents involving firearms in Vaughan within the last month.

“Our investigators assigned to the recent incidents of violence in Vaughan are not only highly-trained with a breadth of investigative experience, but they are dedicated and have been working tirelessly on these cases,” York Regional Police Chief Eric Joliffe said in a news release issued Wednesday.

“I would like to reassure our citizens that York Region is one of Canada’s safest communities and we continue to work diligently to ensure it stays that way. It’s only a matter of time before each suspect is identified. For those that are wanted, now is the time to call a lawyer and turn yourself in.”