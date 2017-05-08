

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a suspect after they recovered a vehicle connected to the brazen daytime shooting of Hamilton mobster Angelo Musitano outside his Waterdown, Ont. home last week.

On May 2, Hamilton police responded to a call for a shooting at 14 Chesapeake Drive shortly before 4 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside his white pickup truck on his driveway.

Hamilton Homicide Det. Sgt. Peter Thom told CP24 last week that Musitano was shot at a close distance inside his vehicle.

He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

According to investigators, the 39-year-old victim was a member of Hamilton’s infamous Musitano crime family.

On Sunday night, police recovered the suspect’s vehicle, less than 500-metres from the shooting, after obtaining video evidence and speaking with witnesses.

It was located in the area of Fenton Drive and Braeheid Avenue around 7 p.m.

“It is believed the culprit then entered and fled in a second vehicle at this location,” a news release said.

The car was initially described as a dark coloured four-door sedan. Video surveillance footage revealed the vehicle was a burgundy 2006 Ford Fusion with “rusty wheel rims.”

Hamilton police released a security camera video on Monday showing the vehicle driving along the residential street.

The suspect has been described as a white male with a stocky and athletic build. At the time, he was wearing a black toque with a black jacket, grey pants and black shoes.

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen the described vehicle around the Waterdown area on May 2 or the week leading up to the incident to contact police at 905-546-4167 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.