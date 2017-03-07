

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with two sexual assaults in Scarborough last month.

Police say on Feb. 18 at around 6:30 p.m., a 53-year-old woman was walking in the area of Warden and McNicoll avenues when she was approached by a man from behind. Police say the man sexually assaulted her and fled the area on foot.

Exactly one week later, police say a 25-year-old woman got off a bus in the same area at around 8:30 p.m. According to investigators, she was approached from behind by a man who sexually assaulted her. The suspect, once again, fled the area on foot.

The suspect has been described by police as a black male with a darker complexion and is approximately five-foot-five. Investigators say he has a thin-to-medium build and may be in his early 20s.

At the time of the incidents, police say the suspect may have been wearing a dark-coloured bomber jacket or an orange hooded jacked with black lines down the sleeves and black jeans.

In one of the incidents, he was also reportedly carrying an orange backpack with tie-downs. On the other occasion, police say he was reportedly carrying a dark knapsack or duffle bag.

Anyone with information about the alleged assaults is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).