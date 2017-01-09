Featured
Suspect sought following aggravated assault in Mississauga
A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. (CP24/Tom Podolec)
Paul Johnston, CTV Toronto
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 10:28PM EST
Peel police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man wanted following an assault that occurred in Mississauga Friday night that left a man in hospital.
It happened in the Bloor Street and Dixie Road area at around 9:45 p.m.
According to police, the victim struck the side of a vehicle with his fist after leaving an establishment in the area.
The suspect stopped the vehicle and confronted the victim. He then punched the victim at least once, causing him to fall and hit his head.
“The victim sustained serious head trauma and remains in local hospital,” police said in a media release issued Monday night.
The suspect is described as white, approximately 20 to 25 years old, with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a black bomber-style winter coat and a black toque.
The vehicle he was driving is described as a black, mid-size four-door vehicle. A possible make and model were not provided.
It was last spotted heading east on Williamsport Drive.
“Peel Regional Police are asking nearby businesses to check any video surveillance or footage they may have which depicts this incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
