

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A sexual assault on the TTC last month has prompted police to release a photo of a suspect.

The incident took place Jan. 31 around 11:30 a.m. while a woman was seated on a subway train, travelling south between Sheppard and Union stations.

The woman was sexually assaulted when a man sat next to her.

Police said the woman then stood up and confronted the man, prompting him to flee the scene. He then exited the subway train at Union Station.

The suspect has been described as a five-foot-seven male between the ages of 40 and 50 weighing 170 pounds.

At the time, he was wearing a black jacket with a black sweater and tan pants.

Police released a security camera image of the suspect on Monday in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).