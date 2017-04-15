

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





Toronto police are searching for a man after a 20-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the city’s Flemingdon Park neighbourhood overnight on Saturday.

The woman told investigators that she was approached from behind by a man while walking near Gateway Boulevard and Grenoble Drive at around 12:30 a.m.

It is alleged that the man then sexually assaulted her.

Police said that the woman then confronted the man, which led to a struggle between the two. Eventually, the woman was able to escape from the man’s hold and proceeded to flee the area.

The suspect has been described as a male, standing five-foot-six to five-foot-nine inches tall, in his 20s. He has dirty-blonde hair and was unshaven at the time of the incident.

He was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve shirt or sweater with a white pattern on it at the time.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).