

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a suspect after a series of garbage fires near Moss Park.

Trash was set on fire in three separate locations in the area of Sherbourne and Queen streets sometime after midnight.

No injuries were reported and the fires are all out.

Police say they are looking for video surveillance footage area in the neighbourhood in an effort to identify the culprit.

Officers are canvassing the area for witnesses.