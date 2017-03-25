

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





Toronto police are searching for a man after they say a teenage girl was sexually assaulted and held at gunpoint inside an apartment in the city’s west end.

According to investigators, a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted inside an apartment unit in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West on Thursday.

After the sexual assault took place, the man allegedly held a firearm to the girl’s head telling her she was not allowed to leave the unit.

Eventually she was able to escape the premises and contact police.

After contacting police, officers executed a search warrant at the address and allegedly located a replica firearm. However, they were unable to locate the suspect at the time.

Police later identified the suspect as 18-year-old Toronto resident Anthony Pulido.

The suspect has been described as a male standing five-foot-four inches tall with a light complexion weighing approximately 145 pounds. Police said he has a medium build, mid-length black hair and brown eyes.

A photograph of the suspect has been released in an effort to locate him.

Pulido is facing seven charges in the incident including pointing a firearm, sexual assault, theft under $5,000, and forcible confinement.

Investigators are concerned that Pulido may flee Canada in order to avoid arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).